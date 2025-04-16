Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Stock Moves -0.31%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) reached $32.55, with a -0.31% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.24%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.73%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 3.07%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 18.19% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 8.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.17%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its forthcoming earnings report.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $12.64 per share and a revenue of $1.37 billion, representing changes of +13.46% and +11.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Navios Maritime Partners LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 2.58. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.22.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, placing it within the bottom 29% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

