Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Stock Moves -0.19%: What You Should Know

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) closed the most recent trading day at $31.35, moving -0.19% from the previous trading session. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.23%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.91%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 22.86% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Transportation sector's loss of 24.11% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 12.13% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming release.

NMM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.64 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.46% and +11.35%, respectively.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Navios Maritime Partners LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 2.48. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.43.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

