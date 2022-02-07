Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Stock Moves -0.33%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) closed at $30.44, marking a -0.33% move from the previous day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.37%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 21.87% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 4.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.01% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Navios Maritime Partners LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.07, up 352.68% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $284.96 million, up 311.61% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 8.9% lower. Navios Maritime Partners LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1.88. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.07.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, putting it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.