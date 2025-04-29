Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) standing at $33.91, reflecting a -0.06% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.75%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 13.49% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 6.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.84% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.62, marking a 30.17% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $11.44 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion, indicating changes of +2.69% and +11.35%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.49% lower. Navios Maritime Partners LP presently features a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.97. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.34.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 230, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.