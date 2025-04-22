Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) closed at $31.95, marking a -0.25% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 2.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.66%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 2.71%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 20.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 9.55%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.86%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $12.64 per share and a revenue of $1.37 billion, indicating changes of +13.46% and +11.35%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.52, so one might conclude that Navios Maritime Partners LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 174, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NMM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.