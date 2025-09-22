Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) closed at $47.33, marking a -1.89% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.44%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.14%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.7%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 3.05% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's loss of 1.25% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.95, signifying a 6.35% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $353.75 million, showing a 15.65% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.99 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion, indicating changes of -10.32% and +6.79%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.83. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.96 of its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 172, this industry ranks in the bottom 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.