Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) ended the recent trading session at $40.00, demonstrating a -1.74% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.72% lagged the Transportation sector's gain of 3.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.35%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.86, showcasing a 39.22% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $309.58 million, indicating a 2.47% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.87 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion, which would represent changes of -2.42% and +6.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Navios Maritime Partners LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Navios Maritime Partners LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.75 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 9.34, so one might conclude that Navios Maritime Partners LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM)

