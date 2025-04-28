Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The most recent trading session ended with Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) standing at $33.93, reflecting a -1.02% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.06% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.28%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 11.85% in the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 8.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.29%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.62, marking a 30.17% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.44 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion, which would represent changes of +2.69% and +11.35%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 9.49% decrease. Currently, Navios Maritime Partners LP is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 3. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.64.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 233, positioning it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

