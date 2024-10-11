Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) ending at $61.33, denoting a -0.33% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.33%.

The company's stock has climbed by 10.51% in the past month, exceeding the Transportation sector's gain of 3.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.36%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.07, reflecting a 51.87% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $335.48 million, up 3.81% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.37 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion, which would represent changes of +15.42% and -2.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.91% decrease. At present, Navios Maritime Partners LP boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Navios Maritime Partners LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.28. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.83 for its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 158, this industry ranks in the bottom 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

