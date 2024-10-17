Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) ended the recent trading session at $57.59, demonstrating a -1.39% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.82% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 2.66%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.77%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming release. On that day, Navios Maritime Partners LP is projected to report earnings of $4.07 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 51.87%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $335.48 million, indicating a 3.81% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.37 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.42% and -2.01%, respectively, from last year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Navios Maritime Partners LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 2.91% downward. Currently, Navios Maritime Partners LP is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.06. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.79.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 105, this industry ranks in the top 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.