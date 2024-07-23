Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest market close, Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) reached $50.19, with a -1.08% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.16% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.06%.

The the stock of company has risen by 2.13% in the past month, leading the Transportation sector's gain of 2.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.96%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming release. On that day, Navios Maritime Partners LP is projected to report earnings of $3.29 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 0.9%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $317.55 million, reflecting an 8.47% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

NMM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $15.20 per share and revenue of $1.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +22.09% and +2.24%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Navios Maritime Partners LP boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Navios Maritime Partners LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.34 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.49, which means Navios Maritime Partners LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, placing it within the top 23% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

