Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) ended the recent trading session at $40.08, demonstrating a +0.43% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.92%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.41%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 11.8% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 7.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 8.26% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $12.64 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion, indicating changes of +13.46% and +11.35%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Navios Maritime Partners LP possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 3.16. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.33.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 194, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

