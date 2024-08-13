Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest trading session, Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) closed at $45.47, marking a +1.07% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.04%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.43%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 11.45% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 20.24% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 4.78%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners LP to post earnings of $2.90 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.65%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $317.55 million, indicating an 8.47% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.69 per share and revenue of $1.34 billion, which would represent changes of +17.99% and +2.24%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.36% lower. As of now, Navios Maritime Partners LP holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 3.06. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.19 of its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

