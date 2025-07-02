Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) closed at $38.10 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.57% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.48% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.94%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 5.21% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 4.03%, and the S&P 500's gain of 5.13%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.86, showcasing a 39.22% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $309.58 million, indicating a 2.47% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.87 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.42% and +6.79%, respectively, from last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Navios Maritime Partners LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Navios Maritime Partners LP holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.53, which means Navios Maritime Partners LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 31, this industry ranks in the top 13% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.