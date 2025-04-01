Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) closed at $39.38, marking a +0.41% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.38%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.87%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 0.96% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's loss of 7.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.59%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its forthcoming earnings report.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $12.64 per share and revenue of $1.37 billion, indicating changes of +13.46% and +11.35%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. As of now, Navios Maritime Partners LP holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.1. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.76, which means Navios Maritime Partners LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 156, this industry ranks in the bottom 38% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.