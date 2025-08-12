Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) closed at $44.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.31% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.39%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 9.44% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 4.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 2%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.74, down 43.14% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $309.58 million, showing a 2.47% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $9.99 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion, indicating changes of -10.32% and +6.79%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 8.1% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.36. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 9.93.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

