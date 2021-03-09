Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) closed at $18.65, marking a +1.63% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.42% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 3.69%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 6.93% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 4.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.26% in that time.

NMM will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NMM to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 32.43%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $72.5 million, up 18.33% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NMM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NMM is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Investors should also note NMM's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.97. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.8.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 182, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM): Free Stock Analysis Report



