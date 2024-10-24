Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why

The most recent trading session ended with Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) standing at $57.47, reflecting a +0.28% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.22% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.33%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.76%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 9.28% over the last month, not keeping up with the Transportation sector's loss of 0.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.47%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.80, up 41.79% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $335.48 million, up 3.81% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $13.50 per share and a revenue of $1.28 billion, indicating changes of +8.43% and -2.01%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 6.05% decrease. As of now, Navios Maritime Partners LP holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.25. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.66.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, placing it within the bottom 30% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

