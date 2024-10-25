Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) closed the latest trading day at $57.51, indicating a +0.07% change from the previous session's end. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.03% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.61%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.56%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 9.28% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its loss of 2.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.39%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.80, marking a 41.79% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $335.48 million, indicating a 3.81% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $13.50 per share and a revenue of $1.28 billion, indicating changes of +8.43% and -2.01%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.05% lower. Right now, Navios Maritime Partners LP possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

With respect to valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.26. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.66.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 176, this industry ranks in the bottom 31% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NMM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

