Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) closed the most recent trading day at $64, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.17%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.04%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 23.44% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's gain of 0.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.25%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.07, signifying a 51.87% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $335.48 million, indicating a 3.81% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.37 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.42% and -2.01%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.91% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Navios Maritime Partners LP possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.44. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.6.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 91, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

