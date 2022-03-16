Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) closed at $31.68, marking a +1.67% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.24% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.8% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 3.24%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.46%.

Navios Maritime Partners LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.05, up 102.97% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $225.48 million, up 246.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.13 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.29% and +55.86%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.21% lower. Navios Maritime Partners LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Digging into valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 2.21. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 3.79, so we one might conclude that Navios Maritime Partners LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

