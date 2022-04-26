Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) closed at $28.96 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.01% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.82%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 2.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 15.87% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 8.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.33% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Navios Maritime Partners LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners LP to post earnings of $2.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 102.97%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $225.48 million, up 246.57% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.13 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion, which would represent changes of -10.29% and +55.86%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 2.03. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 3.79, which means Navios Maritime Partners LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

