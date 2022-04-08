Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) closed at $32.39 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.06% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.27%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 9.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.56%, while the S&P 500 gained 7.36%.

Navios Maritime Partners LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Navios Maritime Partners LP is projected to report earnings of $2.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 102.97%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $225.48 million, up 246.57% from the year-ago period.

NMM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.13 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.29% and +55.86%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 2.27. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.12.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

