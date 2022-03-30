Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) closed at $35.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.97% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.63%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 10.69% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 7.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.02% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Navios Maritime Partners LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.05, up 102.97% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $225.48 million, up 246.57% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.13 per share and revenue of $1.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of -10.29% and +55.86%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Navios Maritime Partners LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Investors should also note Navios Maritime Partners LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 2.48. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.5, so we one might conclude that Navios Maritime Partners LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

