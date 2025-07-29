Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) closed at $42.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.07% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.46%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.38%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 13.8% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's gain of 2.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.74, signifying a 43.14% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $309.58 million, indicating a 2.47% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

NMM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.99 per share and revenue of $1.31 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -10.32% and +6.79%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.1% lower. Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.29. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 9.76.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, positioning it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM)

