Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) closed at $43.94 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.59% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.52%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 7.21% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Transportation sector with its gain of 1.24%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.95, marking a 6.35% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $353.75 million, indicating a 15.65% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $9.99 per share and a revenue of $1.31 billion, demonstrating changes of -10.32% and +6.79%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Navios Maritime Partners LP possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.47. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 10.62.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.