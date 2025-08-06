Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest close session, Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) was up +1.7% at $44.95. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.73%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.18%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.21%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 14.42% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 3.4%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.47%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.74, showcasing a 43.14% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $309.58 million, indicating a 2.47% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.99 per share and a revenue of $1.31 billion, representing changes of -10.32% and +6.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.1% lower. Navios Maritime Partners LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In the context of valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 4.42. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.07, so one might conclude that Navios Maritime Partners LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Should You Invest in Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM)?

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

