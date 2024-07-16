Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest market close, Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) reached $51.14, with a +0.65% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.64% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 1.85%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.2%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 6.56% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's gain of 3.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.82%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.29, showcasing a 0.9% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $317.55 million, down 8.47% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $15.20 per share and revenue of $1.34 billion, indicating changes of +22.09% and +2.24%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Navios Maritime Partners LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Navios Maritime Partners LP holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.34. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.01 of its industry.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, finds itself in the top 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

