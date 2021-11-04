Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NMM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that NMM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $29.74, the dividend yield is .67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMM was $29.74, representing a -18.43% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.46 and a 391.98% increase over the 52 week low of $6.05.

NMM is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Carnival Corporation (CCL) and Carnival Corporation (CUK). NMM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.24. Zacks Investment Research reports NMM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1333.71%, compared to an industry average of -8.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nmm Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

