Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 10, 2021

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NMM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NMM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $32.85, the dividend yield is .61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMM was $32.85, representing a -9.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.46 and a 496.19% increase over the 52 week low of $5.51.

NMM is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) and Stantec Inc (STN). NMM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.61. Zacks Investment Research reports NMM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 946.07%, compared to an industry average of 4.7%.

