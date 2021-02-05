Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 08, 2021

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NMM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NMM has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMM was $16.16, representing a -2.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.58 and a 296.07% increase over the 52 week low of $4.08.

NMM is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). NMM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$7.38. Zacks Investment Research reports NMM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -79.42%, compared to an industry average of 9.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NMM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

