Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 07, 2020

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 07, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NMM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -83.33% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.24, the dividend yield is 3.21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NMM was $6.24, representing a -70.7% decrease from the 52 week high of $21.30 and a 52.94% increase over the 52 week low of $4.08.

NMM is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP). NMM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.47. Zacks Investment Research reports NMM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -94.24%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NMM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

