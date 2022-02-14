Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) closed at $31.08, marking a -0.86% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 24.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's loss of 3.16% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.25% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Navios Maritime Partners LP as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.07, up 352.68% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $284.96 million, up 311.61% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.9% lower. Navios Maritime Partners LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 1.93. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.28.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.