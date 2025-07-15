Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) closed the most recent trading day at $39.12, moving -1.76% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.98%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.18%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 1.17% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 4.86%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.97%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Navios Maritime Partners LP is projected to report earnings of $1.86 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 39.22%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $309.58 million, indicating a 2.47% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $10.87 per share and a revenue of $1.31 billion, demonstrating changes of -2.42% and +6.79%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, Navios Maritime Partners LP holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.66. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 9.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 29, this industry ranks in the top 12% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM)

