Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) closed the most recent trading day at $56.12, moving +0.79% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.65%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 20.05% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 4.24%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.86%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.12, reflecting a 53.73% increase from the same quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $337.65 million, indicating a 4.48% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $14.80 per share and a revenue of $1.29 billion, signifying shifts of +18.88% and -1%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.75% higher. Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.76. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.87, so one might conclude that Navios Maritime Partners LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, finds itself in the top 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.