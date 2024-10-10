Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest trading session, Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) closed at $61.53, marking a +0.05% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.14%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.05%.

The company's stock has climbed by 15.82% in the past month, exceeding the Transportation sector's gain of 2.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.94%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $4.07, indicating a 51.87% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $335.48 million, up 3.81% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.37 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.42% and -2.01%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.91% lower. Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Navios Maritime Partners LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.28 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.55, which means Navios Maritime Partners LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, placing it within the bottom 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

