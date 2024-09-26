Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) ended the recent trading session at $63.35, demonstrating a +0.28% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 21.76% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 2.68% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.71% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.07, signifying a 51.87% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $335.48 million, indicating a 3.81% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $14.37 per share and a revenue of $1.28 billion, demonstrating changes of +15.42% and -2.01%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.91% lower within the past month. Navios Maritime Partners LP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Navios Maritime Partners LP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.4. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 7.36.

The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

