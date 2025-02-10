Navios Maritime Partners L.P. to Host Conference Call on Q4 2024 Financial Results

Navios Maritime Partners will discuss Q4 2024 earnings results on February 13, 2025, via conference call.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. announced it will hold a conference call on February 13, 2025, at 8:30 am ET to discuss its fourth quarter and full-year earnings results for 2024, which will be released prior to the call. A supplemental slide presentation will be made available on the company's website at 8:00 am ET that day. Participants can join via US and international dial-in numbers, and the call will also be webcast live. A replay will be accessible for a week following the call. Navios Maritime Partners is known for its ownership and operation of dry cargo and tanker vessels.

Potential Positives

Navios Maritime Partners is set to report its financial results for Q4 and the full year of 2024, indicating transparency and a commitment to keeping investors informed.

The conference call will provide an opportunity for senior management to deliver highlights and commentary on the company's performance, fostering direct communication with stakeholders.

The supplemental slide presentation made available prior to the call shows a dedication to providing comprehensive information to investors.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of the earnings results conference call may raise concerns among investors about the company's performance, particularly if prior quarterly results were disappointing.



The fact that the company has not provided any preliminary results or guidance ahead of the conference call may lead to uncertainty and speculation among investors.



Hosting a call to discuss fourth-quarter results in February 2025 may be seen as a delayed response to financial performance, which can negatively impact investor confidence.

MONACO, Feb. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. ("Navios Partners") (NYSE:NMM) announced today that it will host a conference call on Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 8:30 am ET, at which time Navios Partners' senior management will provide highlights and commentary on earnings results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. The Company will report results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, prior to the conference call.





A supplemental slide presentation will be available on the Navios Partners website at







www.navios-mlp.com



under the "Investors" section at 8:00 am ET on the day of the call.





Conference Call details:





Call Date/Time: Thursday, February 13, 2025 at 8:30 am ET





Call Title: Navios Partners Q4 2024 Financial Results Conference Call





US Dial In: +1.800.343.4136





International Dial In: +1.203.518.9843





Conference ID: NMMQ424





The conference call replay will be available two hours after the live call and remain available for one week at the following numbers:





US Replay Dial In: +1.800.753.9146





International Replay Dial In: +1.402.220.2705





This call will be simultaneously Webcast. The Webcast will be available on the Navios Partners website,



www.navios-mlp.com



, under the "Investors" section. The Webcast will be archived and available at the same Web address for two weeks following the call.







About Navios Maritime Partners L.P.







Navios Partners (NYSE: NMM) is an international owner and operator of dry cargo and tanker vessels. For more information, please visit our website at



www.navios-mlp.com



.





Public & Investor Relations Contact:





Navios Maritime Partners L.P.





+1.212.906.8645





Investors@navios-mlp.com





Nicolas Bornozis





Capital Link, Inc.





+1.212.661.7566





naviospartners@capitallink.com



