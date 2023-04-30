Navios Maritime Partners L.P. - Unit (NMM) Declares $0.05 Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. - Unit said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share ($0.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.05 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 9, 2023 will receive the payment on May 12, 2023.

At the current share price of $23.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.84%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.62%, the lowest has been 0.57%, and the highest has been 28.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 5.03 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.75 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.01. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.83%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. - Unit. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NMM is 0.21%, a decrease of 23.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.29% to 3,425K shares. The put/call ratio of NMM is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 75.60% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. - Unit is 41.56. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 75.60% from its latest reported closing price of 23.67.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Navios Maritime Partners L.P. - Unit is 1,521MM, an increase of 25.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 19.41.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Group One Trading holds 688K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 562K shares, representing an increase of 18.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMM by 53.49% over the last quarter.

Pale Fire Capital SE holds 390K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company.

Brightlight Capital Management holds 374K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 316K shares, representing an increase of 15.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMM by 26.15% over the last quarter.

Gratia Capital holds 216K shares representing 0.70% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 194K shares, representing an increase of 10.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NMM by 34.84% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 195K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares, representing an increase of 34.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NMM by 66.14% over the last quarter.

Navios Maritime Partners Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Navios Maritime Partners LP operates as a shipping and logistics company, which engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.