Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 08, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NNA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that NNA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.59, the dividend yield is 21.47%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NNA was $5.59, representing a -51.48% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.52 and a 167.46% increase over the 52 week low of $2.09.

NNA is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Royal Caribbean Group (RCL). NNA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.76.

