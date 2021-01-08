Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 11, 2021

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NNA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -83.33% decrease from the prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NNA was $3.42, representing a -62.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.18 and a 63.64% increase over the 52 week low of $2.09.

NNA is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). NNA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.62.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NNA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

