Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2019

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NNA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NNA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.86, the dividend yield is 15.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NNA was $7.86, representing a -31.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.52 and a 171.03% increase over the 52 week low of $2.90.

NNA is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). NNA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.9. Zacks Investment Research reports NNA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 86.94%, compared to an industry average of -12%.

