Dividends
NNA

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 16, 2019

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation (NNA) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 16, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NNA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NNA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.86, the dividend yield is 15.27%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NNA was $7.86, representing a -31.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.52 and a 171.03% increase over the 52 week low of $2.90.

NNA is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as General Dynamics Corporation (GD) and Carnival Corporation (CCL). NNA's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.9. Zacks Investment Research reports NNA's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 86.94%, compared to an industry average of -12%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NNA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NNA


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular