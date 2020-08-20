Navios Logistics files for Brazil IPO - filing

World Markets

Logistics company Navios South American Logistics Inc has filed for registration of an initial public offering in Brazil, according to a securities filing late on Wednesday.

The company, headquartered in the Marshall Islands, operates in the Paraguay-Parana waterway, which crosses Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay and is an important corridor for soy, wheat, corn and rice exports. It offers transportation and storage services.

Both Navios and its partners - Navios Corporation Inc and Peers Business - plan to sell Brazilian Depositary Receipts in the Brazilian stock exchange B3 SA B3SA3.SA as part of the IPO.

The company ended 2019 with revenues of 896.1 million real ($158.6 million) and net income of 118.9 million reais.

The investment banking units of Bank of America will manage the offering, according to the filing.

($1 = 5.6514 reais)

