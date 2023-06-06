Navin Fluorine International (NSE:NAVINFLUOR) Price Target Increased by 5.10% to 5,224.10

The average one-year price target for Navin Fluorine International (NSE:NAVINFLUOR) has been revised to 5,224.10 / share. This is an increase of 5.10% from the prior estimate of 4,970.74 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4,090.50 to a high of 6,195.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.96% from the latest reported closing price of 4,624.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Navin Fluorine International. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAVINFLUOR is 0.15%, a decrease of 7.69%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.17% to 4,807K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,116K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 486K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 480K shares, representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAVINFLUOR by 27.06% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 456K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 461K shares, representing a decrease of 1.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAVINFLUOR by 26.03% over the last quarter.

GEMIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Fund Institutional holds 386K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares, representing a decrease of 50.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAVINFLUOR by 49.70% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 333K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares, representing an increase of 5.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAVINFLUOR by 4.63% over the last quarter.

