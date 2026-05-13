Navigator Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) reported record quarterly net income for the first quarter of 2026, as stronger ethylene export terminal activity and gains from vessel sales helped offset slightly softer time charter equivalent rates.

Chief Executive Officer Mads Peter Zacho said the quarter showed “resilient trading” and marked “record net income for Navigator Gas,” while adding that the second quarter had started strongly. Net income was $36 million, or $0.55 per share, and EBITDA was $80 million, according to Zacho. Chief Financial Officer Gary Chapman said adjusted EBITDA was $65.9 million.

Average time charter equivalent, or TCE, rates were $29,684 per day in the quarter, compared with $30,647 in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $30,476 in the first quarter of last year. Chapman said the decline was largely tied to U.S. GAAP revenue recognition because more vessels were on voyage charters at quarter-end, pushing some revenue recognition into the second quarter.

Fleet utilization was 90.6% in the first quarter and rose above 95% in April, Chapman said.

Middle East Disruption Creates Commercial Tailwinds

Zacho said Navigator had no vessels operating in or transiting the Strait of Hormuz as of the call date and had experienced “no significant negative operational or financial impact from the conflict, only commercial tailwinds.”

Chief Commercial Officer Oeyvind Lindeman said the Strait of Hormuz had “essentially been closed for over two months,” contributing to higher prices across LNG, LPG, petrochemical gases and oil. He said LPG flows through the region had fallen sharply, while buyers looked increasingly to North America as an alternative source of supply.

“The indirect impact on our business has been very meaningful and very positive,” Lindeman said, adding that customers moved to lock in more stable supply from North America after it became clear the disruption would not be short-lived.

In response to an analyst question, Lindeman said the Middle East situation had prompted customers to reconsider supply-chain reliability. He described a shift toward U.S. ethane and ethylene as a “lasting change” in supply-chain strategy, while noting that if the strait reopens, freight and commodity markets would still take time to normalize.

Ethylene Terminal Sets Throughput Records

Navigator’s ethylene export terminal at Morgan’s Point delivered record throughput of 300,537 tons in the first quarter, up from 191,707 tons in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 85,553 tons in the first quarter of 2025. Chapman said the terminal contributed $2.6 million of profit to Navigator in the quarter.

Randy Giveans, chief investor relations officer, said the terminal also achieved a monthly record of about 150,000 tons in March, followed by approximately 151,000 tons in April. He said May was expected to set another record, with around 160,000 tons scheduled, above the terminal’s nameplate capacity of 130,000 tons per month.

Giveans said the company recently signed three new offtake contracts for various quantities and durations and is in advanced discussions with multiple customers for take-or-pay contracts expected to begin in coming months.

During the question-and-answer session, Giveans said the terminal can operate above nameplate capacity for an extended period, but likely not at the 160,000-ton level for multiple months, particularly during hotter summer months in Houston when chilling the commodity becomes more difficult.

Balance Sheet, Buybacks and Capital Returns

Navigator ended the quarter with $199.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash. Including $91 million of undrawn revolving credit facilities, total liquidity was $291 million, or $241 million excluding restricted cash, Chapman said. He later added that available liquidity had increased to about $310 million as of May 4, or $360 million including restricted cash.

The company repurchased and canceled 3.5 million shares from BW Group in March for $61.2 million, or $17.50 per share. Giveans said the transaction was completed at a discount to the prevailing market price and did not negatively affect free float.

Navigator’s board declared a fixed quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, payable June 10 to shareholders of record as of May 20. The company also plans to repurchase $6.3 million of shares so that total capital returned for the first quarter equals 30% of net income. Beginning next quarter, Navigator plans to raise its capital return policy to 35% of net income and has approved a new $50 million share repurchase authorization.

Fleet Renewal and Vessel Sales Continue

Navigator completed the sale of the Navigator Saturn and Happy Falcon in January, recording a $12.1 million gain in the first quarter. In April, it sold the Navigator Pegasus for $30.5 million, expected to generate a $15.2 million book gain in the second quarter.

The company also signed a letter of intent to sell eight gas carriers in the Unigas Pool for about $183 million. Giveans said Navigator expects to repay about $54 million of associated debt, leaving net cash proceeds of approximately $129 million and a book gain of about $65 million upon deliveries, expected across the second, third and potentially fourth quarters.

Navigator’s fleet currently consists of 54 vessels with an average age of 12.3 years. Excluding the Unigas vessels, the fleet would be slightly younger and larger on average, Giveans said.

Chapman said financing is in place for the first two of six newbuild vessels, through a secured five-year post-delivery facility of up to $133.8 million at a margin of 150 basis points. The company expects financing for the remaining two Panda vessels to be completed in May and financing for two Coral Ammonia vessels in June.

Second-Quarter Outlook Improves

Zacho said both TCE rates and utilization are expected to be above first-quarter levels in the second quarter, while ethylene export volumes are expected to set another record. He said April had already set some monthly Navigator records.

Chapman said Navigator’s estimated 2026 all-in cash break-even is $21,230 per vessel per day, which remains below current and historic TCE levels. He said that provides “significant headroom” for the business even in more challenging market conditions.

Zacho said Navigator enters the rest of 2026 “from a position of strength,” supported by U.S. export competitiveness, tightening supply fundamentals and a stronger balance sheet.

About Navigator (NYSE:NVGS)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is a global shipping company specializing in the seaborne transportation of liquefied gases. The company's fleet is purpose-built to carry a range of petrochemical gases, including liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), ethylene, propylene and ammonia. Navigator's vessels are designed to meet the stringent safety and environmental standards required for handling pressurized and refrigerated gases, offering flexible capacity to customers across the energy and chemical sectors.

Navigator operates one of the largest and most modern fleets of gas carriers in the industry, with vessels ranging from fully pressurized gas carriers to specialized very large ethane carriers (VLECs).

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