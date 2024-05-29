Navigator Holdings Sets Date for 2024 Shareholder Meeting

Navigator Holdings (NVGS) has released an update.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled for June 24, 2024, in New York, where key proposals including the election of Directors and the ratification of the company’s independent public accounting firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, will be voted upon. Shareholders are encouraged to vote online or via proxy, with materials and the 2023 Annual Report available on the company’s website. Attendance in person requires photo ID and, if applicable, a statement from a broker or nominee proving share ownership as of May 17, 2024.

