Navigator Holdings Rallies As Prel. Q1 Earnings Come In Above View

(RTTNews) - Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NVGS), an owner and operator of liquefied gas carriers, are rising more than 14% Tuesday morning after the company reported preliminary first-quarter earnings above analysts' view.

Net income was $18.8 million or $0.25 per share for the first quarter, lower than $27 million or $0.35 per share last year.

Excluding one-times, earnings were $0.31 per share, that beat the average estimate of analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $0.25 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $136 million from $119.78 million last year.

NVGS, currently at $14.98 has been trading in the range of $9.81 - $15.21 in the last 1 year.

