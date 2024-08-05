Navigator Holdings (NVGS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (Symbol: NVGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.56, changing hands as low as $14.74 per share. Navigator Holdings Ltd. shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NVGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NVGS's low point in its 52 week range is $12.80 per share, with $18.168 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.38.

