Navigator Holdings (NVGS) Price Target Increased by 5.16% to 19.04

The average one-year price target for Navigator Holdings (NYSE:NVGS) has been revised to 19.04 / share. This is an increase of 5.16% from the prior estimate of 18.10 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 37.47% from the latest reported closing price of 13.85 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 103 funds or institutions reporting positions in Navigator Holdings. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVGS is 0.57%, a decrease of 8.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.74% to 15,940K shares. The put/call ratio of NVGS is 0.41, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Gagnon Securities holds 1,581K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,703K shares, representing a decrease of 7.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVGS by 14.64% over the last quarter.

Steinberg Asset Management holds 1,171K shares representing 1.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,153K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVGS by 10.68% over the last quarter.

Gagnon Advisors holds 908K shares representing 1.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 898K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 947K shares, representing a decrease of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVGS by 14.48% over the last quarter.

First Manhattan holds 854K shares representing 1.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 845K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVGS by 10.25% over the last quarter.

Navigator Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Navigator Holdings Ltd. is the owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of Handysize liquefied gas carriers and a global leader in the seaborne transportation of petrochemical gases, such as ethylene and ethane, liquefied petroleum gas (“LPG”) and ammonia. The Company plays a vital role in the liquefied gas supply chain for energy companies, industrial consumers and commodity traders, with its sophisticated vessels providing a safe, efficient and reliable ‘floating pipeline’ between the parties.

