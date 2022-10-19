Navigator Holdings (NVGS) Moves 5.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Navigator Holdings (NVGS) shares soared 5.2% in the last trading session to close at $12.49. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 1.4% gain over the past four weeks.

The uptick was owing to the shareholder-friendly stock-buyback plan worth $50 million launched by NVGS. In fact, NVGS shares have gained almost 41% year to date, owing to the bullishness surrounding the shipping industry.

This transportaion company for the natural gas and and chemical industry is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.19 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +90%. Revenues are expected to be $99.63 million, up 15.9% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Navigator Holdings, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on NVGS going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Navigator Holdings belongs to the Zacks Transportation - Shipping industry. Another stock from the same industry, Safe Bulkers (SB), closed the last trading session 2.2% higher at $2.81. Over the past month, SB has returned -6.8%.

For Safe Bulkers , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has changed +4.1% over the past month to $0.33. This represents a change of -17.5% from what the company reported a year ago. Safe Bulkers currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).



